Dnca Finance Invests $9.71 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

