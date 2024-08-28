Dollar Tree (DLTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $151.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

