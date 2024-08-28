Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$140.00 at Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dollarama from C$132.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$128.50.

TSE DOL opened at C$137.07 on Monday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$85.44 and a 12-month high of C$137.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$118.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 324.09% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.5033201 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total transaction of C$4,853,821.17. In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total transaction of C$140,627.52. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total transaction of C$4,853,821.17. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $8,220,415. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

