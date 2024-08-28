Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$133.00 to C$140.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dollarama traded as high as C$136.19 and last traded at C$136.11, with a volume of 252175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$135.18.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$128.50.

In related news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total value of C$922,050.45. In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total value of C$140,627.52. Also, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total value of C$922,050.45. Insiders sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $8,220,415 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$129.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$118.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 324.09%. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5033201 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

