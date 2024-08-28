Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$133.00 to C$140.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dollarama traded as high as C$136.19 and last traded at C$136.11, with a volume of 252175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$135.18.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$132.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$128.50.

In other Dollarama news, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total value of C$140,627.52. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total value of C$4,853,821.17. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total value of C$140,627.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $8,220,415. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$128.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$118.35. The firm has a market cap of C$38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 324.09% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5033201 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

