DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,242,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after buying an additional 242,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DoorDash by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,490,000 after acquiring an additional 964,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $128.62 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of -119.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $773,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,811,279.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $773,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,811,279.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,447 shares of company stock worth $56,314,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.93.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

