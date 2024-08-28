DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DV stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $35,315.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

