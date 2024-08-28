DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Paul Liberman Sells 88,441 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at $89,045,934.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70.

DKNG opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $192,140,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DraftKings by 53.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DraftKings by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,503 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $87,829,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,759 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

