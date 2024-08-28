DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DD opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

