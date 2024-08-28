e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 0.5%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $167.84 and last traded at $169.57. Approximately 192,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,653,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.17.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,636,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,385,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

