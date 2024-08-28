Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.97

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and traded as low as $9.90. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 784,990 shares changing hands.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $764.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.67 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 88.90% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.90%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 646.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

