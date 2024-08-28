Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 799,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 66,965 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.00%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

