Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.34

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.34 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.21 ($0.06). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06), with a volume of 145,290 shares trading hands.

Eden Research Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.63. The stock has a market cap of £22.40 million, a PE ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Eden Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Eden Research

In other Eden Research news, insider Derek McAllan acquired 323,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £16,150.85 ($21,298.76). 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eden Research

Eden Research plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.