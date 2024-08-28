EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Acquires 7,600 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.33 per share, with a total value of C$108,939.16.

AutoCanada Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$14.54 on Wednesday. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38. The stock has a market cap of C$337.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

