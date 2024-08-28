Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $151.26

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.26 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 148.20 ($1.95). Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 148.20 ($1.95), with a volume of 551,111 shares changing hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £567.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66.

About Edinburgh Worldwide

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

