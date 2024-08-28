Edison International (NYSE:EIX) CEO J Andrew Murphy Sells 23,896 Shares

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 23rd, J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of Edison International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of Edison International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $2,604,300.60.

On Friday, July 26th, J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of Edison International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.01.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

