Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Edison International traded as high as $85.35 and last traded at $85.29, with a volume of 57004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.76.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EIX. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,939,432. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,984,000 after buying an additional 345,189 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,287,000 after acquiring an additional 305,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,562,000 after purchasing an additional 795,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,632,000 after acquiring an additional 433,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,166,000 after purchasing an additional 202,541 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Edison International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

