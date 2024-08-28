El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Major Shareholder Sardar Biglari Buys 62,329 Shares of Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari bought 62,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $838,948.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,332.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sardar Biglari purchased 43,161 shares of El Pollo Loco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $586,557.99.

On Friday, August 16th, Sardar Biglari acquired 21,325 shares of El Pollo Loco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $279,997.25.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Sardar Biglari acquired 62,362 shares of El Pollo Loco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $777,654.14.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $13.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOCO. StockNews.com downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $7,746,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at $4,407,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 197.2% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 491,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 325,963 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 384.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 139,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

