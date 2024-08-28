Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Trading 1.9% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.77. 217,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,814,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Specifically, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,245.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

