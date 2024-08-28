Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Up 8.3%

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 126,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 69,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Electrum Discovery Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electrum Discovery Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

