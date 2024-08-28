Eli Lilly and Company’s (LLY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,106.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $954.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $887.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $816.72. The company has a market cap of $907.14 billion, a PE ratio of 140.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock valued at $990,278,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

