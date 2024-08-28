Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Emerald were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emerald by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 280,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Price Performance

NYSE:EEX opened at $5.33 on Monday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.

Emerald Dividend Announcement

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Emerald’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

