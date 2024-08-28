Emily Ann Rafferty Sells 8,861 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) COO Emily Ann Rafferty sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $265,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

NYSE EVH opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $647.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

