Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.76

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 4649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.