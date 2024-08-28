Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Encompass Health by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average of $82.97. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $94.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

