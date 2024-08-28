Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 1.4% Higher

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.18. 2,536,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,516,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ET. UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.43%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

