ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ENI Trading Down 0.4 %

ENI stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. ENI has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ENI will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ENI by 19.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ENI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ENI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ENI by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

