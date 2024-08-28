Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,898,033.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $834,600.00.
Enova International Stock Performance
Enova International stock opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.19. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Institutional Trading of Enova International
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Enova International by 25.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 27.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
