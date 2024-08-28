Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,898,033.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enova International alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $834,600.00.

Enova International Stock Performance

Enova International stock opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.19. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Enova International’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ENVA

Institutional Trading of Enova International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Enova International by 25.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 27.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.