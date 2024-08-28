Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 25.0% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 9.7% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 0.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 303,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Enovix Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.04. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

