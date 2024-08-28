Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Update

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 66,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.55. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 13.96%. Research analysts predict that Epiroc AB will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

