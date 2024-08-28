ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.81

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.81 and last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 3335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

ePlus Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $544.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.23 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ePlus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 1,247.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 1,236.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

