EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 936.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 149.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

EQT opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

