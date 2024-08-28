ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.