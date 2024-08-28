Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.75. 7,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 7,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.14.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

