Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Trading 14.1% Higher

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report) traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.64 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 632,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 157,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 9.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Europa Metals Limited is involved in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

