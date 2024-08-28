Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $16.02 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.04 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

