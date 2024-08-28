Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of Everest Group worth $110,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $373,130,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $328,064,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

EG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.00.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $388.13 on Wednesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $343.76 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

