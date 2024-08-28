EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.33

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and traded as high as $33.58. EVERTEC shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 143,284 shares traded.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 36,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,370,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,318,000 after buying an additional 208,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,141,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,328,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after buying an additional 189,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,289,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

