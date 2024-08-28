Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Insider Jacob (Jake) Klein Sells 200,000 Shares

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN – Get Free Report) insider Jacob (Jake) Klein sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.27 ($2.88), for a total transaction of A$853,800.00 ($576,891.89).

On Monday, August 19th, Jacob (Jake) Klein sold 200,000 shares of Evolution Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.27 ($2.88), for a total value of A$853,800.00 ($576,891.89).

On Wednesday, August 21st, Jacob (Jake) Klein sold 200,000 shares of Evolution Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.27 ($2.88), for a total value of A$853,800.00 ($576,891.89).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

