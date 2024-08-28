Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) vs. Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Critical Survey

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Keyera and Excelerate Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Keyera alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keyera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Excelerate Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

Keyera currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.51%. Excelerate Energy has a consensus price target of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Given Keyera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Keyera is more favorable than Excelerate Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keyera N/A N/A N/A Excelerate Energy 2.60% 1.66% 1.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Keyera and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

37.0% of Keyera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Keyera pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Excelerate Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Keyera pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Excelerate Energy pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keyera and Excelerate Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keyera N/A N/A N/A $2.91 10.34 Excelerate Energy $898.98 million 2.39 $30.41 million $1.01 19.89

Excelerate Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Keyera. Keyera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excelerate Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Excelerate Energy beats Keyera on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services. The Liquids Infrastructure segment owns and operates a network of facilities, including underground NGL storage caverns, above ground storage tanks, NGL fractionation facilities, and NGL and condensate pipelines, as well as rail and truck terminals for the processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation of by-products of natural gas processing comprising ethane, propane, butane, and condensate. This segment also produces iso-octane; and engages in the liquids blending activities. The Marketing segment engages in the marketing of propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane, as well as natural gas and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Keyera Facilities Income Fund and changed its name to Keyera Corp. in January 2011. Keyera Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.