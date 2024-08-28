Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $120,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.