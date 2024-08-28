Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 672.9% from the July 31st total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Expion360

In other Expion360 news, major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 29,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $46,671.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,692,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,725.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Expion360 Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPON opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. Expion360 has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.37.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

See Also

