Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Price Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $254.72 and last traded at $256.20. 391,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 441,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.35.

Specifically, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

Fabrinet Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.98.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $99,045,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,453,000 after buying an additional 280,145 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after acquiring an additional 205,057 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,046,000 after acquiring an additional 179,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $15,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.