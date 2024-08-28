FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $104,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,752,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,756,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE FDS opened at $411.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,117,216. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.