Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,867 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Federal Signal were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 223.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 641.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $102.18.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

