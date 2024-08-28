FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in FedEx by 14.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $297.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

