Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Up 99,900.0% in August

Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 99,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fernhill Stock Up 11.1 %
Shares of FERN opened at 0.00 on Wednesday. Fernhill has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.00.
Fernhill Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fernhill
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Fernhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fernhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.