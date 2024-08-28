Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Up 99,900.0% in August

Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 99,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fernhill Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of FERN opened at 0.00 on Wednesday. Fernhill has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.00.

Get Fernhill alerts:

Fernhill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fernhill Corp, a Web3 holding company, focuses on developing and acquiring software companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi, and the Metaverse. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fernhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fernhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.