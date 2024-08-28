Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $520.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ferrari traded as high as $486.60 and last traded at $486.42, with a volume of 53592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $479.85.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.67.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ferrari

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferrari Trading Up 2.0 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

The firm has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $428.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.