Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Stock Price Down 0%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.09 and last traded at $43.93. Approximately 284,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,262% from the average daily volume of 8,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

