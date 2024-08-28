Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,348 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 16,850.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 20.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $125.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

